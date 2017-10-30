 Skip Nav
Why You Should Think Twice Before Judging "Big Kids" Trick-or-Treating
21 Baby Registry Items You Can't Live Without — All on Amazon and Under $200
3 Tricks to Use Now to Make Sure Your Child's Sleep Isn't Affected by Daylight Savings
These Newborns Got Down With Their Bad Selves in a Gorgeous Disney Villain Shoot

There's no denying that playing the bad guy every once in a while has its perks. Sometimes it's fun to be bad, right? Well these teeny tiny bundles of joy got a head start when Karen Marie of Belly Beautiful Portraits teamed up with Babble to shoot gorgeous newborn photos with a super sinister Disney villain theme . . . and we're completely obsessed. Scroll through to see mini (beyond adorable) renditions of your favorite bad guys.

Photographer Captured 6 Baby Girls as Your Favorite Disney Princesses
