These Newborns Got Down With Their Bad Selves in a Gorgeous Disney Villain Shoot
There's no denying that playing the bad guy every once in a while has its perks. Sometimes it's fun to be bad, right? Well these teeny tiny bundles of joy got a head start when Karen Marie of Belly Beautiful Portraits teamed up with Babble to shoot gorgeous newborn photos with a super sinister Disney villain theme . . . and we're completely obsessed. Scroll through to see mini (beyond adorable) renditions of your favorite bad guys.
