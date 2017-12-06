What Every Nursing Mom Needs to Know About Avoiding Foods

One of the hardest parts of being pregnant was having to avoid some of my favorite foods and drinks (things like sushi and certain teas were forbidden). I thought that once I had given birth, I could go back to eating and drinking to my heart's content. While this is mostly true, there are still some things that need to be limited by women who nurse. Here are 10 foods and drinks to be careful of when breastfeeding.



The Staggering Number of Calories Breastfeeding Can Burn in Just 1 Day Related