The Best Gifts For Infants

Baby's first holiday or birthday can't pass unnoticed. Though they may have more fun with the box than anything in it, there are still plenty of fun gift ideas to add to their toy chest. From activity gyms and bead toys to an adorable rocker and the softest play mat ever, here are our favorite picks for newborns this year!
Taco Booties
$25
from UncommonGoods
Pizza Wooden Teether
$13 $11.05
Busy Baby Activity Chair
$129 $109.65
Manhattan Toy Classic Baby Beads
$16 $13.60
Ringmaster Baby Activity Gym
$89 $75.65
Infant Girl's Metallic Leather Moccasin
$60
Bright Beats Learnin' Lights Dance Mat
$23.49
Set of 3 Celestial Baby Rattles
$24 $20.40
Fisher-price® Coffee Cup Teether
$4
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Foot RattlesTM in Tiger/Zebra
$5.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Shape Up Baby Activity Mat
$79 $67.15
Treetop Friends Stroller Bar Toy
$19.99
Grimm's Little Pink Wobbly Stacker
$20 $17
Luxe Star Cloud Mobile
$105
aden + anais Swaddle & Stuffed Animal Set
$24
from Nordstrom Rack
B. toys Farm House
$32.99
Haba Aircraft Swing for Babies
$142.49
Infant 'Fuddlewuddle Lion' Stuffed Animal
$25
