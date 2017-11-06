 Skip Nav
The Best Gifts For Infants

Baby's first holiday or birthday can't pass unnoticed. Though they may have more fun with the box than anything in it, there are still plenty of fun gift ideas to add to their toy chest. From activity gyms and bead toys to an adorable rocker and the softest play mat ever, here are our favorite picks for newborns this year!

Fisher-Price Brilliant Basics Corn Popper
$11
from toysrus.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Clothes and Shoes
Taco Booties
$25
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Clothes and Shoes
DockATot Deluxe+ Dock Play Bundle
$205
from dockatot.com
Buy Now
The Land of Nod Kids Rattles & Teethers
Pizza Wooden Teether
$13 $11.05
from The Land of Nod
Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Kids Rattles & Teethers
The Land of Nod High Chairs & Booster Seats
Busy Baby Activity Chair
$129 $109.65
from The Land of Nod
Buy Now See more The Land of Nod High Chairs & Booster Seats
Matimati Baby bandana bibs
$22
from matimatibaby.com
Buy Now
Baby Essentials
Manhattan Toy Classic Baby Beads
$16 $13.60
from The Land of Nod
Buy Now See more Baby Essentials Early Learning Toys
The Land of Nod Activity Gyms & Playmats
Ringmaster Baby Activity Gym
$89 $75.65
from The Land of Nod
Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Activity Gyms & Playmats
Freshly Picked
Infant Girl's Metallic Leather Moccasin
$60
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Freshly Picked Girls' Shoes
Monique Lhuillier Security Blankets
$69
from potterybarnkids.com
Buy Now
Fisher-Price
Bright Beats Learnin' Lights Dance Mat
$23.49
from Target
Buy Now See more Fisher-Price Educational Toys
The Land of Nod Kids Rattles & Teethers
Set of 3 Celestial Baby Rattles
$24 $20.40
from The Land of Nod
Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Kids Rattles & Teethers
Little Lotus Swaddle
$75
from littlelotusbaby.com
Buy Now
Bed Bath & Beyond Kids Rattles & Teethers
Fisher-price® Coffee Cup Teether
$4
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Bed Bath & Beyond Kids Rattles & Teethers
Infantino
Foot RattlesTM in Tiger/Zebra
$5.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Infantino Boys' Shoes
LilyPad Playmat
$120
from nooksleep.com
Buy Now
Fun on the Farm Stacker
$39
from potterybarnkids.com
Buy Now
The Land of Nod Activity Gyms & Playmats
Shape Up Baby Activity Mat
$79 $67.15
from The Land of Nod
Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Activity Gyms & Playmats
Skip Hop
Treetop Friends Stroller Bar Toy
$19.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Skip Hop Stroller Accessories
plush rocker from Pottery Barn Kids
$169
from potterybarnkids.com
Buy Now
The Land of Nod Blocks, Stackers & Sorters
Grimm's Little Pink Wobbly Stacker
$20 $17
from The Land of Nod
Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Blocks, Stackers & Sorters
The Land of Nod Crib Toys
Luxe Star Cloud Mobile
$105
from The Land of Nod
Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Crib Toys
Oeuf
Ball Baby Alpaca Stuffed Toy
$75
from LUISAVIAROMA
Buy Now See more Oeuf Soft & Plush Toys
Pingoo penguin stacker and rocker
$16
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Cat in the Hat stroller toy
$20
from shop.2blueducks.com
Buy Now
Aden Anais
aden + anais Swaddle & Stuffed Animal Set
$24
from Nordstrom Rack
Buy Now See more Aden Anais Nursery Blankets
Cuddle Plush chair
$85
from rhbabyandchild.com
Buy Now
Janod
Toddler 'Caramel' Wood Rocking Horse
$123.99
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Janod Toys
chambray whale pull toys
$53
from rhbabyandchild.com
Buy Now
Giraffe Safari Activity Toy
$19
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Spherovelo Ride-On Car
$120
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Laugh and Learn Learning Kitchen
$44
from amazon.com
Buy Now
customized baby block ornament
$26
from potterybarnkids.com
Buy Now
Target Educational Toys
B. toys Farm House
$32.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Educational Toys
Brindille Donkey
$52
from bonjourpetit.com
Buy Now
The Well Appointed House
Haba Aircraft Swing for Babies
$142.49
from The Well Appointed House
Buy Now See more The Well Appointed House Toys
Jellycat
Infant 'Fuddlewuddle Lion' Stuffed Animal
$25
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Jellycat Kids' Nursery, Clothes and Toys
baby blankets
$76
from shop.maxdaniel.com
Buy Now
Finn and Emma Play Gym
$135
from finnandemma.com
Buy Now
Ollie Swaddle
$59
from theollieworld.com
Buy Now
