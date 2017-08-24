23 Movies to Get Your Kids in the Halloween Spirit

Get in the Halloween spirit by watching a fun — and just a wee bit spooky — flick. From silly ghost capers to crazy kid adventures, these films are great for even the littlest of goblins. And with classics that may have been one of mama's childhood favorites and some more contemporary heroes, we've found something for everyone. So pop some popcorn, gather the family, and pick the perfect flick to watch this Halloween. Did we forget yours? Leave a comment below sharing your family's favorite spooky movie!