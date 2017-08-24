 Skip Nav
23 Movies to Get Your Kids in the Halloween Spirit

Get in the Halloween spirit by watching a fun — and just a wee bit spooky — flick. From silly ghost capers to crazy kid adventures, these films are great for even the littlest of goblins. And with classics that may have been one of mama's childhood favorites and some more contemporary heroes, we've found something for everyone. So pop some popcorn, gather the family, and pick the perfect flick to watch this Halloween. Did we forget yours? Leave a comment below sharing your family's favorite spooky movie!

Hotel Transylvania
ParaNorman
It's a Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown
Frankenweenie
Pooh's Heffalump Halloween Movie
Monsters, Inc.
Monster House
Casper
Coraline
Mars Needs Moms
Scooby-Doo
A Very Brave Witch
Hocus Pocus
The Corpse Bride
E.T.
Witches in Stitches
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
The Goonies
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
Ghostbusters
Beetlejuice
The Nightmare Before Christmas
