14 Halloween Movies For Kids That Aren't Scary

Because spookiness is an overarching theme during the Halloween season, it can be difficult to navigate certain aspects of the holiday with younger children who scare easily, especially when it comes to movies. With Halloween films playing on every channel all October long, it's definitely tempting to get in on the fun of watching one as a family — especially if it's one you loved as a kid — so we've compiled a list of features we think your little ones won't be afraid of.

However, fear is relative, so we've listed anything you should know before watching these movies with your little one. You know your child best — if they're scared extremely easily, most of these have at least one spooky or jumpy part, as they're all Halloween-themed (basically, watch at your own risk, but be ready to hit the fast-forward button at all times just in case!).

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble
It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown
Halloweentown
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
Monsters Inc.
The Worst Witch
Hotel Transylvania
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
Casper
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Hocus Pocus
Under Wraps
E.T. the Extra Terrestrial
The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad
