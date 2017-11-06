People Are Already Styling Chip and Joanna Gaines's Target Line So Beautifully

When HGTV favorites Chip and Joanna Gaines posted about fans camping out at Target stores for the launch of their new decor line, Hearth and Hand, it wasn't exactly shocking — people freakin' love the couple. And while we've been excited for the chance to land Jo's signature decor style (minus the shiplap) for an affordable price, the photos from dedicated Target shoppers will convince you that you need to shop the Hearth and Hand collection ASAP. People have already put their Target buys to good use, decorating for the season with garlands, stoneware, and other accessories from the line.

While this upcoming season of Fixer Upper will be their last, Chip and Joanna will remain connected to their fans through these stylish and inexpensive products. Check out how real people are styling Hearth and Hand, then put the inspiration to good use after your next Target run!