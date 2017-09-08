A Boy With Epilepsy Owes His Life to This 1 Completely Legal Marijuana-Based Product

Billy Caldwell almost didn't make it to his 12th birthday due to life-threatening seizures caused by severe epilepsy. But since being prescribed CBD oil, his health has improved so drastically he hasn't suffered a seizure in 300 days.

Caldwell, who has intractable epilepsy (meaning no matter what changes are made to his diet or medication, his seizures remain frequent and unpredictable), was dying from his condition until he was prescribed CBD oil, a cannabis-based product that doesn't contain any harmful chemicals.

According to an interview Billy's mom did with ITV News, her son suffered up to 100 seizures per day — and that's a pretty terrifying thought since one is all it could take to kill him.

While CBD oil is completely legal in the US, it's not legal in the UK yet. Caldwell, whose family lives in Northern Ireland, became the first person to receive a prescription for medical marijuana in the country.

Billy's mother also said that CBD oil has helped alleviate some of his autism symptoms and has improved his eye contact and engagement level with books and toys.

The Caldwells set up a Facebook page called Keep Billy Alive to chronicle his journey and to raise awareness about the positive effects of CBD oil.