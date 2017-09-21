6 Tips For Keeping the Holy Grail of Babysitters

Five years ago, I met the best babysitter on the planet. At the time, she was working at my gym's childcare center, and my then-18-month-old daughter bonded with her immediately. Over the next few months, I found myself looking for her every time I dropped my little one off before my yoga class, knowing that her presence would mean no tears, only smiles. Eventually, my husband had the genius idea of asking her if she'd sit for us outside of the gym (at the time, we'd never had a sitter who wasn't a family member). When she said yes, I had no idea that it was the beginning of a beautiful relationship, or how important she'd become to my own sanity.

Half a decade and a second child later, that sitter is still a regular part of our family life. She watches the kids at least once a week (my daughter is usually waiting for her with nail polish and plans for elaborate hair braids), has accompanied us on multiple family vacations, and recently saved the day at my brother's wedding, swooping in to take my melting-down 3-year-old mere minutes before the ceremony started. My brother might have been down a ring bearer, but for me, being able to enjoy my only sibling's wedding instead of dealing with a toddler temper tantrum . . . that was priceless. I doubled her hourly rate.

If you have found a similar superstar sitter, there's one thing that's for sure: you don't want to lose them. Sure, life happens; great sitters move away or decide they've aged out of watching small children, but if you want to keep your favorite one around for as long as possible, here's how.