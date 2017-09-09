 Skip Nav
Tweens and Teens
How to Build a Home That Boosts Self-Esteem
61 Food Art Ideas For Kids That Are Almost Too Cute to Eat
Signs Your Child Has Sensory Processing Disorder
9 Reasons Your Child Should Be Playing Minecraft

Does your child spend hours at their computer or game console playing Minecraft ($20)? Well, that may not be a bad thing. Targeted toward kids between the ages of 9 and 15, this simple building-blocks game is one the few that successfully educates and entertains players. While we don't encourage all-day play, your child may benefit from playing Minecraft for 30 minutes each night. From boosting their grades to improving their social skills, there are several reasons to make a little extra screen time for this popular video game.

It Improves Their Academics
It Encourages Creativity
It Teaches Kids to Set (and Finish) Goals
It Makes Math Fun
It Gives Them Power and Confidence
It Appeals to Everyone
It Teaches Teamwork
It Helps Them Socially
There's No Violence
DawnGooden DawnGooden 3 years

Have you even played the game? If you did, then you would know that there are other ways to defend yourself. Sure, let's go out an teach our kids to run from every danger. THAT will teach survival skills! While we're at it let's also keep them from hunting (in real life or in a game) because that might possibly MAYBE given our tender little angels violent tendencies. there is a reason that mode of the game is called SURVIVAL mode. What will happen if our kids are stuck in a disaster situation, without parents or loved ones to help them? Sure, this won't teach the details or survival but it covers the basics: find shelter, fire, food. If you are threatened, have a means to protect yourself. Those basic skills are something kids can use in the real world, and doesn't promote violence. Hell, the local science museum here has a Minecraft exhibit! Do you seriously think they would subject our kids to senseless violence? No. It's a teaching game and that is that. Don't try to make it something it isn't.
