The 20 Stages of Taking Your Kid Shopping With You, in GIFs

The phrase "run a quick errand" really doesn't exist anymore once you've had a kid — you can't just leave them behind, but it takes 10 times as long to run that errand if they're with you. If you're a mama, you know the struggle that is walking into any type of store with your kid — Target, the grocery store, CVS. No matter how few items you need to grab, chances are you're coming out of that store having bribed your child in order to make your life easier, and your level of sanity has likely gone down.

If you've ever taken a child shopping with you, you'll definitely be familiar with these 20 brutal stages of going to the store with a kiddo in tow.