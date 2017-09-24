Your Boob Size and 11 Other Ways to Tell If You're Having a Boy or a Girl

Sure, you can wait until your 20-week ultrasound for the sonogram technician to give you a near-definitive answer, or, if you are extremely patient, you can just sit tight until that baby enters the world and reveals himself or herself once and for all. But if you're one of those moms-to-be who can't handle the suspense, you're in luck.

Well, not really.

There are plenty of ways to scientifically determine the sex of your baby — like genetic blood tests and amniocentesis — but if you'd rather opt for a less-invasive (and far less reliable) method, here are a handful of ways people have been using to predict whether it's a boy or girl for decades, sometimes centuries.