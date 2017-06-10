The Definitive Guide to Visiting Disney World With Kids

You know those families who go on at least one Disney vacation a year, have a detailed itinerary, and know the entire park like the palm of their hand? Well nothing except serious dedication will turn you into one of those . . . but we asked a few of them for Walt Disney World trip-planning pointers! Check out our list of must-do tips for families vacationing at the Orlando resort, and your next trip to the Magic Kingdom will be extraspectacular.