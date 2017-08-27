Jimmy Kimmel Halloween Candy Prank 2014
Relive Jimmy Kimmel's Halloween Prank Like It's the First Time
For Jimmy Kimmel, Halloween is all tricks and no treats. As per tradition, the late night host dared parents to tell their children that they ate all of their candy and film it for millions to see. While some youngsters were more forgiving of their parents' Halloween faux pas, others had a harder time handling the news — one little girl even threw a chair midtantrum. From the hilarious to the uncomfortable, these children's reactions will make you think twice before grabbing one of your tot's coveted chocolate bars.
While some of these are funny, it is also disturbing that we are creating such an extreme reaction in our kids just for a laugh..It is a little sick that we would play such pranks on kids when we are trying to teach them one thing then we not only lie to them but play a prank on 3-6 yr olds when they don't get it. Kids over react because you break their trust as a parent Jamie and hitting is probably not the best way to discipline..This is coming from a mentally and abused kid who is now 50 and still hurting,
I think its good to do these kinds of tests to see how spoiled your kids are.