Relive Jimmy Kimmel's Halloween Prank Like It's the First Time

For Jimmy Kimmel, Halloween is all tricks and no treats. As per tradition, the late night host dared parents to tell their children that they ate all of their candy and film it for millions to see. While some youngsters were more forgiving of their parents' Halloween faux pas, others had a harder time handling the news — one little girl even threw a chair midtantrum. From the hilarious to the uncomfortable, these children's reactions will make you think twice before grabbing one of your tot's coveted chocolate bars.