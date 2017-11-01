Before-and-After Photo of Kindergartener's First-Day-of-School Hair Is Going Viral

Markeisha Simien sent her daughter, Charle-feigh, off to her first day of kindergarten wearing her school uniform and a beautifully braided hairdo. From the look of her Facebook photos, the mom takes great pride in doing her 5-year-old's hair and likely expected to see her daughter sporting the same intricate 'do on her way home later that day. However, Markeisha was surprised to see her girl walk out of class with quite a different style — one a bit more . . . disheveled, to say the least — and is even more shocked that her daughter is going viral because of it.

The mom posted a side-by-side photo of Charle-feigh's hair to social media, but was overwhelmed by the response to her girl's "before and after school chronicles." Luckily for us, Markeisha decided to repost the photo and is embracing the laughs her girl's hairdo is bringing to complete strangers.



"Thanks everyone! She is really a joy! But I lost it all yesterday when I saw her hair!" Markeisha wrote in a comment on the photo. "I was upset, true! But me and my baby laughed together at her hair redo!"

Markeisha says she has started asking Charle-feigh every day if she's going to play with her hair again, and though the girl says "no," the mom has a feeling her child is probably lying. Here's hoping Markeisha's right and that more hilariously adorable before-and-after photos of Charle-feigh come about as a result.