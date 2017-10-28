This Lovable Dad Spent $100K on Halloween Decorations

It's not uncommon for homeowners to get into the Halloween spirit with elaborate front lawn displays, but it is rare to find someone as genuinely excited to decorate as Chris Donaubauer. The St. Louis resident has been delighting locals with his over-the-top seasonal display for 16 years and told KMOX News that he estimates he's spent about $100,000 in the process! The payoff? The pure joy he gets from spectators. Their stories and smiles are priceless to this Halloween-loving dad.

Chris has set up a Facebook page where he lets people know what time the display will be on that night — a recent post read "Stuff is on until 9. At 9 it's off. I have kids to get to bed." — but beyond that, he doesn't seek promotion in any way. He explained in a recent Facebook post, writing, "I like to see people smile. That's why I do it. Yes I could take donations and that would be nice and I could use it. But I have never done it for that and will never do it for that . . . I get to watch adults act like kids in a candy store. And the kids love it. Just like I do and my family." Looks like everyone wins!

If you live in the St. Charles, MO, area and would like to see Chris's display for yourself, you better hurry. The day after Halloween, Chris clears all the Halloween decorations away to start preparing for his Christmas display.



