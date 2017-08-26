 Skip Nav
Moana Clothes and Toys For Kids Guaranteed to Keep the Obsession Alive

The Moana obsession is real for many kids (and adults), so why not take it to the next level and go beyond the reef with these fun, colorful, and adventurous Moana-themed clothes, toys, and games for kids. From play tents and headband kits to tees and pajama sets, there's something here for every kiddo who can't get enough of the Polynesian Princess and her friends — and if your little one is begging for a Moana birthday party, get inspired by some gorgeous movie-themed cakes.

Disney
Short Sleeve Moana A-Line Dress - Toddler Girls
$30
from JCPenney
See more Disney Girls' Dresses
Havaianas
Moana Flip Flops Girls Shoes
$20
from Zappos
See more Havaianas Clothes and Shoes
Disney
Princess Moana Backpack
$35
from Macy's
See more Disney Boys' Clothing
Kohl's Girls' Dresses
Disney's Moana Toddler Girl Keyhole Tie Foil Dress by Jumping Beans®
$28 $17.99
from Kohl's
See more Kohl's Girls' Dresses
Disney
Moana Dorbz Vinyl Figure by Funko
$9
from Disney Store
See more Disney Action & Toy Figures
Old Navy
Disney© Moana "You Can Be A Hero" Tee for Toddler Boys
$12
from Old Navy
See more Old Navy Boys' Tees
Disney
Moana Backpack - Personalizable
$24
from Disney Store
See more Disney Clothes and Shoes
Disney
Moana PJ PALS for Girls
$16.95
from Disney Store
See more Disney Girls' Pajamas
Disney
Disney's Moana Talking Maui Plush Toy
$32.99
from Kohl's
See more Disney Action & Toy Figures
Disney
Maui Tee for Boys Moana
$16
from Disney Store
See more Disney Boys' Tees
Disney
Moana Sunglasses for Kids
$5
from Disney Store
See more Disney Clothes and Shoes
Disney
Moana Lunch Box
$14
from Disney Store
See more Disney Girls' Clothing
Disney
Toddler Girls' Moana Short Sleeve T-Shirt - Green
$7.99
from Target
See more Disney Girls' Tees
Disney
Moana: Art of Coloring Book
$14
from Disney Store
See more Disney Baby & Toddler Books
Lego
Disney Moana's Ocean Voyage
$38
from Selfridges
See more Lego Toys
Disney
Moana Baseball Hat - Blue One Size
$9.99
from Target
See more Disney Clothes and Shoes
Disney
Girls Moana Raincoat-Big Kid
$32 $23.99
from JCPenney
See more Disney Girls' Outerwear
Disney
Moana Boys Black Strap Watch-Wds000032
$42.99
from JCPenney
See more Disney Boys' Watches
Disney
Girls Moana Cold Weather Set-Big Kid
$28
from JCPenney
See more Disney Clothes and Shoes
Disney
Disney's Moana Popover Dress, Toddler & Little Girls (2T-6X)
$38 $21.99
from Macy's
See more Disney Girls' Dresses
Play-Hut
Playhut Moana Raff play tent
$39.99
from Target
See more Play-Hut Tents & Tunnels
Spin Master Toys
Spin Master Moana Journey Board Game
$14.99
from Target
See more Spin Master Toys Board Games
Disney
Disney's Juniors' Moana "Born To Be In The Ocean" Graphic Tee
$24 $13.99
from Kohl's
See more Disney Teen Girls' Tops
Kohl's Girls' Underwear & Socks
Disney's Moana Toddler Girl 6-pk. Low-Cut Socks
$10
from Kohl's
See more Kohl's Girls' Underwear & Socks
Disney
Moana Costume for Kids
$44.95
from Disney Store
See more Disney Boys' Clothing
Disney
Maui Hoodie for Kids Moana
$29
from Disney Store
See more Disney Boys' Outerwear
Target Educational Toys
Moana Disney Moana Percussion Set
$13.89
from Target
See more Target Educational Toys
Disney
Boys' Moana Maui T-Shirt - Black
$8.99
from Target
See more Disney Boys' Tees
Disney
Disney's Moana Maui's Magical Fish Hook
$24
from Kohl's
See more Disney Games & Puzzles
Disney
Moana® Pua Decorative Coin Bank
$12.99
from Target
See more Disney Toys
Target Kids Books Music & DVDs
Disney Moana Comics Collection (Paperback)
$9.99
from Target
See more Target Kids Books Music & DVDs
Disney
Moana Singing Feature Doll Set - 11''
$39
from Disney Store
See more Disney Dollhouses & Accessories
Disney
Disney's Moana "Everyday is an Adventure" Girls 7-16 & Plus Size Graphic Tee
$20
from Kohl's
See more Disney Girls' Tees
Buy Buy Baby Educational Toys
Playhut® Disney® Moana Discovery Hut Play Tent
$29
from Buy Buy Baby
See more Buy Buy Baby Educational Toys
Target Soft & Plush Toys
Moana Disney Moana Clucking Hei Hei Plush
$19.99
from Target
See more Target Soft & Plush Toys
Target Children's Dolls
Moana Disney Moana 14" Adventure Doll
$19
from Target
See more Target Children's Dolls
Disney
Kakamora Plush Set Moana
$16
from Disney Store
See more Disney Soft & Plush Toys
Disney
2-pc. Moana Pajama Set Girls
$18 $14.99
from JCPenney
See more Disney Girls' Pajamas
Disney
Maui Rash Guard for Boys Moana
$18
from Disney Store
See more Disney Boys' Clothing
Disney
Disney's Moana Head Band Wraps Activity Case
$14
from Kohl's
See more Disney Hair Accessories
Disney
Moana Boys Blue Strap Watch-Wds000031
$42.99
from JCPenney
See more Disney Boys' Watches
Old Navy
Disney© Moana Tank for Toddler Girls
$12
from Old Navy
See more Old Navy Girls' Tees
Disney
Moana Singing Necklace
$14.95
from Disney Store
See more Disney Girls' Jewelry
Disney
Disney's Moana
$20
from Kohl's
See more Disney Girls' Tees
Loungefly
Moana Backpack
$50
from ShoeMall
See more Loungefly Clothes and Shoes
Crocs
CrocsLights Moana Clog (Toddler/Little Kid)
$44
from 6pm.com
See more Crocs Clothes and Shoes
Disney
Moana and the Ocean Book
$16
from Disney Store
See more Disney Baby & Toddler Books
Disney
Moana Tank Tee for Girls
$16.95 $11.99
from Disney Store
See more Disney Girls' Tees
Disney
Moana Swim Bag
$16
from Disney Store
See more Disney Girls' Bags
Disney
Moana Costume Shoes for Kids
$19.95
from Disney Store
See more Disney Boys' Clothing
Lego
Disney Moana's Island Adventure set
$27.50
from Selfridges
See more Lego Toys
Disney
Disney's Moana "Ride the Wind
$20
from Kohl's
See more Disney Girls' Tops
Disney
The Story of Moana Book
$10
from Disney Store
See more Disney Baby & Toddler Books
Disney
Maui and Kakamora PJ PALS Short Set for Boys Moana
$16
from Disney Store
See more Disney Boys' Pajamas
H&M
Jersey Top with Printed Design
$9
from H&M
See more H&M Girls' Shirts & Blouses
Hasbro
Disney's Moana Adventure Collection by
$44.99
from Kohl's
See more Hasbro Action & Toy Figures
Disney
Boys' Moana Short Sleeve T-Shirt - Silver Gray
$8
from Target
See more Disney Boys' Tees
Disney
Disney's Moana Young Moana Doll
$34.99
from Kohl's
See more Disney Action & Toy Figures
Disney
Moana Swim Cover-Up for Girls
$26
from Disney Store
See more Disney Girls' Swimwear
Hasbro
Disney's Moana Ceremonial Dress Doll by
$34.99
from Kohl's
See more Hasbro Action & Toy Figures
Disney
Disney's Moana & Pua Girls 7-16 Graphic Tee
$20
from Kohl's
See more Disney Girls' Tees
Hasbro
Disney's Moana Starlight Canoe & Friends by
$49.99
from Kohl's
See more Hasbro Action & Toy Figures
Disney
Disney's Moana Graphic-Print Cotton T-Shirt, Toddler & Little Girls (2T-6X)
$16
from Macy's
See more Disney Girls' Tees
Disney
Moana Adventure Pack by Hasbro
$29.99
from Kohl's
See more Disney Action & Toy Figures
Kohl's Action & Toy Figures
Disney's Moana Island Adventure Set
$49.99 $34.99
from Kohl's
See more Kohl's Action & Toy Figures
Disney
Disney's Moana Light N' Sound Plush Doll
$32
from Kohl's
See more Disney Action & Toy Figures
