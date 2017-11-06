You Have to Watch This Family Feud Audition to the End to See How Mom Announces Her Pregnancy

Sabrina Clendenin is obsessed with Family Feud and has been trying for a while to get her husband Jordan to film an audition video for the show so they could hopefully be contestants. By the time she finally got him to sit in front of the camera to film their audition, she had another plan in mind — to tell Jordan that she's pregnant with their third child. In the four-minute video, the pair go back and forth, sharing how they met, why they think their family should be on the show, and finally, why Sabrina thinks that she'll be a perfect contestant in a few months' time.

It takes a few minutes to get to her heartfelt announcement, but we promise, it's worth watching to the end to witness her clever reveal (and Jordan's sweet reaction!)