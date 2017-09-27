 Skip Nav
Parenting Tips and Advice
5 Things You Should Try to Say to Your Child Every Single Day
Pregnancy
Stylish Mamas-to-Be Will Love These Supercute Maternity Overalls
Kid Shopping
See What Moms Are Saying About These 7 Top-Rated Baby Bottles on Amazon

Mom Describes How Anxious She Was Bringing Home New Baby

Why This Timehop Photo Made 1 Woman Write a Message to All New Moms Out There

Bringing a newborn home from the hospital for the first time comes with an enormous amount of responsibility, questions, and often self-doubt. Lauren Eberspacher, a mom from Nebraska, recently saw a photo on her Timehop from five years ago that made all of those feelings come rushing back.

It was a Facebook post that showed her at home for the first time with her first child. "I was physically exhausted. Mentally drained. Emotionally done. Hormonally raging. And I was so scared."

At the time, she let the whirlwind of emotions get the best of her. "I remember sitting on that couch and once the tears started falling, they didn't stop. As a first time parent, I could hear the lies making their way towards the front of my mind," she wrote. "Your baby can't breastfeed. You are a failure. Your baby is losing weight. Your body is failing you. Your baby won't stop crying. You must be doing something wrong. You. Are. Not. Enough."

Fast forward three babies later, and Eberspacher is singing a completely different tune and has a message for her younger self:

I wish that I could go back five years and tell that new mama on the couch how much she was worth; how much she was created to be this baby's mom. I wish I could go back and tell her that she was more than enough because God had chosen her for something GREAT . . . something so much greater than [myself]. . . I've seen most of it: exclusive pumping, supplementing, exclusive breastfeeding, vaginal births, C-section, chubby babies, skinny babies, babies with colic, and a baby who doesn't make a peep . . . each one has been so different.

She also hopes her words reach new moms who are going through the same exact thing she went through years ago. "So wherever you are tonight mama, you are enough for your babies. You were made for them, and they were made for you — you are made for something great!"

Image Source: Facebook user Blacktop to Dirt Road
Join the conversation
Staying SaneBabiesMotherhoodParenting
Join The Conversation
Parenting
by Rita Templeton
DIY Newborn Costumes For Halloween and Photo Shoots
Babies
30 Crocheted Newborn Costumes For Their First Halloween
by Alessia Santoro
Spanish Compound Names
Babies
100 Spanish Compound Names You'll Just Love For Your Baby
by Alessandra Foresto
Handmade Frozen Costumes For Kids
Parenting
Adorable Handmade Frozen Costumes Worth Melting For
by Brinton Parker
Foot Photo That Proves No 2 Pregnancies Are the Same
Pregnancy
by Murphy Moroney
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds