 Skip Nav
Personal Essay
How Having a (Much) Younger Sibling Changed My Life
Holiday For Kids
The Best 50+ Gifts For 5-Year-Olds
Target
Target Wants to Upcycle Your Old Car Seats in Exchange For a Discount

Mom's Emotional Post About the First Day of School

1 Mom Sums Up Why the First Day of School Will Never "Get Easier" For Her

"Kindergarten. First grade. Sixth grade. College. I can't see when this will get easier for me," Mia Carella wrote in an emotional Facebook post about her daughter heading back to school for the year.

The mother of two explained that although she was excited for her oldest daughter to begin first grade, there was still a part of her that was sad. "I don't know why I am having such a hard time with this. My little girl is so excited to be starting school again. She missed her teachers so much and can't wait to see them everyday again. I, on the other hand, am struggling. It's déjà vu all over again."

Carella remembers the same flood of emotions she felt last year when her daughter started kindergarten. "Flashback to one year ago. It feels just as raw and real as the first time I had to let go and send my daughter off on that yellow school bus out into the world," Carella said.

ADVERTISEMENT

But despite the reassuring promises from other parents, letting her daughter walk out the door hasn't gotten any easier. "They said last year would be the hardest, being the first time and all," she said. "They said this year would be better; that I'd be happy to see her go back to school after a long summer."

Carella also explained that the hardest part about watching your little one take on the world is having to trust the people outside the roof you raised them under. "We have to trust that the world will treat them as we would," she wrote. "Trust that they will have everything they need. Trust that we can loosen our white-knuckled grip that we think is holding everything together, and let them go. Let them grow. But, it is hard — one of the hardest things I've ever done."

Image Source: Facebook user Mia Carella
Join the conversation
First Day Of SchoolLittle KidsParentingBack To School
Join The Conversation
Little Kids
If You Have a Boy, Please Spend 30 Seconds Reading This Mom's Message
by Lauren Levy
The Best Parenting Hacks
Little Kids
These 29 Parenting Hacks Are Serious Game Changers For 2017
by Lauren Levy
Cute Halloween Books For Babies, Toddlers, and Preschoolers
Kid Shopping
30 Not-So-Spooky Halloween Books For Tots
by Katharine Stahl
Healthy Packaged Snacks
Back to School
These Healthy Snacks Fit Right Into Your Bag, So You Can Take Them Everywhere
by Gina Florio
The Bachelor and Bachelorette Contestants With Kids
Little Kids
8 Fan-Favorite Contestants From Bachelor Nation With Kids
by Alessia Santoro
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds