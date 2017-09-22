1 Working Mom Explained Everything She Does Before 9 a.m., and Our Heads Are Spinning

Liz Petrone definitely wakes up with a full plate every day between her four kids and a full-time job. And while we're aware of the never-ending to-do list all mamas tackle each day, she shared a post to Facebook that described a typical morning for her before her workday even starts, and we're tired just reading it.

This morning I woke four sleepy humans. Some I gently patted, some I prodded, and one I pulled the covers off and tried to roll onto the floor when the pat and the prod fell short. I'm not proud of that last one.

I made five beds, one twice because someone snuck into it and tried to go back into sleep. It *may* have been me.

I took a shower and made myself look sort of human and flushed three toilets and fished one very wet pull-up out from under my bed.

I made two very strong cups of coffee.

I dressed one child and myself and told another that her "outfit" would probably get me arrested should I let her leave the house in it.

I reminded them all to brush their teeth. Four times. None did it. We're working on this.

I yelled "stop screaming! You'll wake the neighbors!" loud enough to wake the neighbors. Many, many times.

I drove to school once to drop the bigs off and back again a little later to drop off the stuff the bigs forgot.

I stood on the bus stop and waited for two more buses while trying in vain to fish the littles out of a neighbor's tree.

I watched them drive away with a wave and a throat lump and I walked back to my empty house.

I cleaned their breakfast out of my car and my kitchen and my hair.

I dismantled pillow forts and unhooked Paw Patrol underwear from table lamps and threw in a load of laundry and reapplied the lip gloss I'd left on four cheeks in goodbye kisses.

I fed and watered the dog and wiped down the counter and turned off the TV and the coffee maker and a hundred lights and locked up and fielded 12 text messages and 2 phone calls and 384 red lights.