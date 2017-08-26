 Skip Nav
Pregnancy
These 27 Modern Maternity Photo Ideas Will Make You Want to Get Pregnant in 2017
Kid Shopping
Baby's First Halloween: 82 Cute Costume Ideas
Tattoos
11 Colorful Tattoos to Represent Your Beautiful Rainbow Baby
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Mom's Reaction to Delivering an 11-Pound Baby Boy at Home Is Perfect

Natalie had a feeling her third child was going to be on the bigger side, but after delivering the 11-pound, 2-ounce baby naturally and at home, she understandably responded with a shocked reaction. Luckily for us, her birth photographer, Laura Fifield, caught that reaction — and so many more stunning moments from this beautiful, family-centered home birth — on camera.

With her two older children awake and present for the birth and her husband by her side, Natalie spent most of her labor in the birth pool, pushing just a few times before giving birth to her gorgeous baby boy, Simon. The gender was a surprise, and Laura told POPSUGAR Moms that the reaction of Natalie's she caught in the photo above was a mixture of "Wow, I did it" and the baby's gender being revealed.

Related
This Mom's Reaction to Finding Out She Had a Boy Instead of a Girl Is Priceless

After some skin-to-skin time and Simon's first nursing session, Natalie's midwives took the little guy to be weighed. "Imagine the surprise when her midwife announced, 'He's 11 pounds, two ounces, Natalie!' Oh my goodness, we were all shocked!" Laura wrote on her blog.

Look through to see more photos from Natalie's home birth.

Mom's Reaction to Delivering an 11-Pound Baby Boy at Home Is Perfect
Mom's Reaction to Delivering an 11-Pound Baby Boy at Home Is Perfect
Mom's Reaction to Delivering an 11-Pound Baby Boy at Home Is Perfect
Mom's Reaction to Delivering an 11-Pound Baby Boy at Home Is Perfect
Mom's Reaction to Delivering an 11-Pound Baby Boy at Home Is Perfect
Mom's Reaction to Delivering an 11-Pound Baby Boy at Home Is Perfect
Mom's Reaction to Delivering an 11-Pound Baby Boy at Home Is Perfect
Mom's Reaction to Delivering an 11-Pound Baby Boy at Home Is Perfect
Mom's Reaction to Delivering an 11-Pound Baby Boy at Home Is Perfect
Mom's Reaction to Delivering an 11-Pound Baby Boy at Home Is Perfect
Mom's Reaction to Delivering an 11-Pound Baby Boy at Home Is Perfect
Mom's Reaction to Delivering an 11-Pound Baby Boy at Home Is Perfect
Mom's Reaction to Delivering an 11-Pound Baby Boy at Home Is Perfect
Mom's Reaction to Delivering an 11-Pound Baby Boy at Home Is Perfect
Mom's Reaction to Delivering an 11-Pound Baby Boy at Home Is Perfect
Mom's Reaction to Delivering an 11-Pound Baby Boy at Home Is Perfect
Mom's Reaction to Delivering an 11-Pound Baby Boy at Home Is Perfect
Mom's Reaction to Delivering an 11-Pound Baby Boy at Home Is Perfect
Mom's Reaction to Delivering an 11-Pound Baby Boy at Home Is Perfect
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
HomebirthChildbirthPhotography
Join The Conversation
Photography
12 of the Best Train Trips in the World, According to National Geographic
by Hilary White
Most Beautiful Childbirth Photos
Photography
The 35 Most Gorgeous Birth Photos Ever Taken
by Lauren Levy
Photos of Water Births
Photography
This Is What a Water Birth Really Looks Like
by Lauren Levy
Disney Princesses as Queens Photos
Disney
by Hedy Phillips
Best Birth Photos Ever Taken
Pregnancy
The 20 Most Stunning Birth Photos You've Ever Seen
by Kate Schweitzer
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds