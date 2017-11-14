 Skip Nav
Parenting
This Mother's Reaction to Her Son's Fit of Anger Can Teach Us All a Lesson in Parenting
Gift Guide
We Have 26 Unique Holiday Gifts — You Won't Believe What We Found
Humor
Woman and Her Fiancé — a Paraplegic — Hilariously Announce Unexpected Pregnancy

Mom Works Out at Walmart

When Haters Trolled 1 Mom For Working Out at Target, She Clapped Back by Doing This

A post shared by SIA COOPER (@diaryofafitmommyofficial) on

Fitness guru Sia Cooper can squeeze in a workout practically anywhere — at an airport terminal, on the shore of a sandy beach, in bed, and even at a grocery store. The mother of two recently posted a harmless video of herself working out at Target with her kids in tow, causing mommy-shamers to rise from the depths of the internet to throw shade at her parenting skills. But Cooper didn't let the criticism get to her. She fired back the most glorious response: yet another workout video — this time, in Walmart.

In the video, she exercises throughout the discount superstore with her children, using diaper boxes to assist with weighted squats, her shopping cart as a prop for push-ups, and an ottoman to help with step-ups. Honestly, her resourceful workouts gave us quite the dose of fitness inspiration!

Related
1 Woman Swiftly Shut Down Mom Shaming and Totally Won the Internet

So why exactly did Cooper pick Walmart for her second grocery shopping workout video? The underlying reason is actually somewhat infuriating. When she posted her Walmart workout video on Instagram, she captioned it with the following explanation: "So someone negatively commented yesterday that I should've done my video in Walmart because I would've fit in better (in regards to my viral Target workout video) referring to the common thought that Walmart is a crazy, trashy place. Soooo... I did! Because that's how I clapback at my haters." Heck yes, Sia — you tell those trolls!

Many of Cooper's loyal social media followers were quick to support her sassy comeback. One commented, "Great job for getting your workouts in and teaching your babies how to live healthy," and another wrote, "Let the haters hate! Love your videos no matter where they are!" Now that's the type of positivity we like to see!

Join the conversation
Parenting NewsLittle KidsWalmartParentingFitness
Holiday For Kids
The 10 Cutest, Most Creative Dolls For Kids
by Katharine Stahl
Talking to Kids About Children With Disabilities
Little Kids
Mom's Message After Overhearing a Parent at Chick-Fil-A Talk About Her Boy With Disabilities
by Lauren Levy
Should I Host Thanksgiving?
Family Life
Moms, Take Thanksgiving Off This Year
by Katharine Stahl
Mom Gives Son Up For Adoption to Her Parents
Little Kids
I Gave Up My Son For Adoption to My Own Parents — and Now I Want Him Back
by YourTango
Why Kids Should Have Sleepovers
Opinion
This Dad Refuses to Let His Kids Have Sleepovers — and His Reason Is So, So Off Base
by Alessia Santoro
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds