 Skip Nav
Babies
Here's What I Regret From My First Year of Motherhood
Parenting
Why Pumping Pics Are the New Breastfeeding Selfie
Parenting
66 Positive Things You Should Be Saying to Your Child
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The 10 Moms You Meet in the 'Burbs

Ah, the suburbs. It's certainly not for everyone, but for those who call tree-lined cul-de-sacs with three-car garages home, it's not just an address — it's a way of life. And for families, it means navigating a host of unique neighbors that can sometimes make the cast of Desperate Housewives seem low on drama. From the one who spends nearly every moment of daylight running errands (how many trips to Target does one person need to make in a week?) to the "cool mom" with the big house and the good snacks, we've located the 10 parents you're bound to see on the other side of that white picket fence.

The One Always Wearing Yoga Pants
The Day Drinker
The Endless Errand-Runner
The One Who Just Moved From the City
The Martha Stewart Impersonator
The Gossip
The Carpool Driver
The One With All the Help
The "Cool Mom"
The Camp Counselor
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Moms You MeetStaying SaneParenting Humor
Join The Conversation
Digital Life
Even If You Don't Know What Phubbing Is, You're Probably Doing It
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How Do I Delete My Facebook Account?
Tech Tips
The Simplest Way to Delete Your Facebook
by Caitlyn Fitzpatrick
2 Guys Help Hurricane Harvey Victims Through Facebook
Hurricane Harvey
These 2 Guys Met on Facebook and Helped Rescue More Than a Dozen Hurricane Harvey Victims
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Brain Game With Fruit
Facebook
Solve the Brain-Teaser That Is Driving People on Facebook Insane
by Kelsey Garcia
Reasons My Kid Is an Asshole
Humor
by Rita Templeton
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds