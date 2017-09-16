The 10 Moms You Meet in the 'Burbs

Ah, the suburbs. It's certainly not for everyone, but for those who call tree-lined cul-de-sacs with three-car garages home, it's not just an address — it's a way of life. And for families, it means navigating a host of unique neighbors that can sometimes make the cast of Desperate Housewives seem low on drama. From the one who spends nearly every moment of daylight running errands (how many trips to Target does one person need to make in a week?) to the "cool mom" with the big house and the good snacks, we've located the 10 parents you're bound to see on the other side of that white picket fence.