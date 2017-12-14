The Trolls Holiday Special Is Now on Netflix, So Get Streaming!

When your child gets off the school bus today, there will be no feelings of impending homework dread, because there's some great news in the Trolls world that we know your child (and maybe you) will freak out about! Although Trolls 2 won't be here until 2020, DreamWorks has blessed us with a Trolls Holiday Special featuring Poppy, Branch, and the rest of the gang. The first four minutes of the exciting special have been released, and we cannot contain our excitement!

According to NBC's press release, it sounds like Poppy, along with her incredibly cheerful energy, is ready to bring a new holiday to Bergen Town. "When Poppy recruits reluctant Branch and the rest of the colorful Snack Pack to join her quest, she'll try to prove to her best Bergen friends, Bridget and King Gristle Jr., that life would be better if they'd just adopt a new holiday," the description reads. "But just because Poppy won't rest until the village embraces Ticklepalooza or Balloon Squeal Day doesn't mean the Bergens are ready to launch a celebration as loud, crazy, and glittery as the little Troll suggesting it."

Sounds like some colorful drama for the Trolls! Many actors in the original voice cast will be reuniting for the special, which originally aired on NBC Friday, Nov. 24, but is now — this is not a drill — streaming on Netflix! Watch the sneak peek above, and get ready to freak out, because we know you can't stop the feeling.

