170+ New Baby and Kid Products You'll Wish Were Invented Sooner
Pregnancy
This Mom Had a Maternity Shoot at Target For Her Rainbow Baby — It'll Feed Your Soul
Holiday For Kids
This Dollhouse From Target's Chip and Joanna Gaines Line Is the Sweetest Gift Idea For Kids
Kid Shopping
21 Baby Registry Items You Can't Live Without — All on Amazon and Under $200
170+ New Baby and Kid Products You'll Wish Were Invented Sooner

As parents, it's hard not to have a little bit of a "grass is always greener" complex. After months of searching and spreadsheeting, we finally purchase the stroller of our dreams, only to have instant buyer's remorse. After just a few uses, we've already identified the things we wish it did differently, and we're already making eyes at other makes and models.

That's essentially what it feels like to roam the aisles of the annual ABC Kids Expo — one of the world's biggest trade shows of parenting products — in Las Vegas.

Every car seat has more bells and whistles than the last, every swaddle has a prettier print or a softer fabric than the one before it, and every new invention feels like something we don't know how we survived without up until now.

From products that promote diversity to ones that encourage a cleaner, greener way of life, the forthcoming must haves are the stuff of a millennial mom's dreams: there are glasses to protect our kids' eyes from the blue light of their iPad screens, bags that let working moms feel stylish while lugging their breast pumps to and from the office, and outlet covers that you'd actually want to Instagram. And that's just the beginning.

Keep reading to see which of the nearly 175 finds you'll want to get your hands on . . . even if you already own last year's version.

Additional reporting by Alessia Santoro.

InnoBaby Birthstone Ring Teethers
Lassig Friends Forever Collection
Bink Outlet Cover Dots
HABA Eat It Up Puppet
Million Dollar Baby Classic Hollis Convertible Crib
Project Nursery Portable Sound Soother Clip
InnoBaby Chicken Platter
Nuna Demi Grow Double Stroller
Twelvelittle On-the-Go Backpack
Boon Tripod
Cybex Sirona M “Smart” Car Seat
Aden + Anais Dylan’s Candy Bar Muslin Swaddles
Real Shades Bluelight Protection Screen Glasses
Itzy Ritzy Milk Boss Infant Feeding Support Pillow
Lamaze Blushing Blossom
Zoli Insulated Food and Beverage Containers
Halo Portable Bassinet Stand
Graco TurboBooster TakeAlong Backless Booster
SitAlong Toddler Luggage Seat
Ju-Ju-Be B-Pumped
Babyletto Palma Mid-Century Convertible Crib
Babyletto Palma Mid-Century Dresser
Lulujo Designer Collection Swaddles
Feeding Friend Travel Nursing Pillow
Lassig Mix & Match Diaper Bag
Franklin Ben Emory Farmhouse Convertible Crib
DaVinci Charlie 4-in-1 Convertible Crib
Zoli Baby Bot Sippy Cup
Lamaze Flapping Fiona
Babyletto Bixby Metal Convertible Crib
Project Nursery Dreamweaver Smart Light & Sound Soother
Baby ShoppingABC Kids ExpoMom ShoppingKid Shopping
