 Skip Nav
Parenting
The Breastfeeding Lie: How Nursing Made Me Gain Weight
Shopping Guide
The Most Instagrammable Onesies For Your Sweet Baby
Shopping Guide
Check Out What These Shoppers Have to Say About Their Favorite Baby Cribs
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
You've Got to See the Hysterical Costume President Obama Awarded "Top Prize" in 2015

In late September 2015, Pope Francis was welcomed to the United States by former President Obama and thousands of citizens who lined up to meet him in various cities . . . including a pint-size doppelgänger who dressed in full papal garb. Pope Francis cracked up at the sweet little tot, and though Obama wasn't around for that little bit of hilarity, he got to meet his very own tiny pope at the White House's Halloween event that year — and his reaction was very much the same.

The Obamas were handing out candy to adorable trick-or-treaters at their event when the president spotted the small pope — riding in his "popemobile," complete with security detail — and immediately lost it. The White House posted a video to Twitter of the encounter, in which you can hear President Obama awarding the little babe "top prize." Though it's likely this kiddo has no concept of the honor bestowed upon him just yet, it'll be a pretty great story for him to tell when he's older.

Watch the baby get awarded first place in the video below, and scroll through for hysterical photos of the president doubled over in laughter.

You've Got to See the Hysterical Costume President Obama Awarded "Top Prize" in 2015
You've Got to See the Hysterical Costume President Obama Awarded "Top Prize" in 2015
You've Got to See the Hysterical Costume President Obama Awarded "Top Prize" in 2015
You've Got to See the Hysterical Costume President Obama Awarded "Top Prize" in 2015
You've Got to See the Hysterical Costume President Obama Awarded "Top Prize" in 2015
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Halloween 2015Kid Halloween CostumesParenting NewsBarack ObamaHalloween
Join The Conversation
Barack Obama
No, White Friend — You Weren't "Embarrassed" by Barack Obama
by John Pavlovitz
Halloween Decor From Kohl's
Decor Shopping
No Tricks, Only Treats — This Cute Halloween Decor From Kohl's Is All on Big-Time Sale!
by Macy Cate Williams
Obama and Family Values
Opinion
How the Obamas Taught Us What Family Values Really Mean
by Annie Gabillet
Horror Movies of Fall 2017
Halloween
7 Spooky Movies Coming Out in Time For Halloween
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Most Popular 2017 Halloween Costumes to Buy
Halloween
by Tara Block
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds