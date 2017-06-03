 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
15 One-Pot Wonders That Cut Down on Time in the Kitchen
Kids
If You Have a Middle Child, Please Spend 2 Minutes Reading This Mom's Message
Parenting
Why This Photo of a Little Girl Standing on a Toilet Will Keep You Up at Night
Kid Shopping
45 Photos of Kiddo Fashion That Will Make You Say OMG
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 16  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
15 One-Pot Wonders That Cut Down on Time in the Kitchen

Cooking for your family is one thing . . . doing their dishes is quite another. Cut down on your time in the kitchen by minimizing the number of pots and pans that you put to use when you're making their meals, and you'll reap the benefits after dinner's done. These 15 family-friendly dinner ideas are easy, efficient, and most importantly, kid approved!

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Food And ActivitiesKid-Friendly RecipesDinner
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
NaomiBissonette NaomiBissonette 3 years
Nothing new and exciting here.
Food News
by Perri Konecky
Slow-Cooker Pork Recipes
Food and Activities
11 Slow-Cooker Pork Recipes Your Kids Will Love
by Erin Cullum
Flounder Fish Stick Recipe
Food Video
Go Under the Sea with Ariel's Fish Sticks Recipe (Sorry Flounder!)
by Megan Lutz
Copycat Steakhouse Recipes
Dinner
20 Copycat Steakhouse Recipes For When You're on a Budget
by Erin Cullum
Sugarfina Casamigos Tequila Candy
Food News
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds