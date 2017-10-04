 Skip Nav
Parenthood Guide For Kids and Dogs

Hilarious Reasons Being a Dog Mom Is Like Parenting a Child

When you first peer into your little angel's beautiful eyes, the bond is sealed — even if your "baby" is a beloved puppy! Parenting a child and parenting a pet share more characteristics than you might expect; after all, many dog owners treat their four-legged friends like royalty. From those adorable morning kisses to the fiasco that is feeding time, take a peek at our video to discover the hysterical parallels between parenting a canine and parenting a kid.

