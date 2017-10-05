5 Reasons Parents Should Never Pay Kids For Doing Chores

For many households, detailed schedules and reward systems are not only necessary to keep the family on track but also kids pitching in from a young age. However, growing up, my house was missing the elaborate chore charts — and the weekly payout that came with them.

While my friends received weekly "allowances" for completing their chores, my siblings and I had to do the work without the pay. If we wanted to save up for something, we could earn money by helping out with "extra" projects or chores, but we were never paid for daily responsibilities like emptying the dishwasher, setting the table, or sweeping the floor. My parents had very clear beliefs that, just like the adults, children should contribute to the household without being rewarded for something that they are expected to do.



Although my mom's antichore payment stance felt brutal at the time, it ended up having a lasting impact on how I now view work, finances, and responsibilities. Monetary incentives can be an effective way to motivate kids to help out, but it just fixes a short-term problem instead of necessarily setting them up for success later in life. This is why parents should separate chores from allowance instead of paying kids each week for doing what they already should be.