 Skip Nav
Pregnancy
These 27 Modern Maternity Photo Ideas Will Make You Want to Get Pregnant in 2017
Babies
This Birth Photographer Shares the Most Memorable — and Jaw-Dropping — Photos From Her 100 Deliveries
Staying Sane
These Brutally Honest Parenting Comics Will Crack You Up

Police Officer Helps Mom Deliver Baby

What Happened After a Cop Pulled 1 Woman Over For an Illegal Turn Is Going Viral

While Candace Tongate was working a night shift, she spotted a woman making an illegal U-turn. This police officer from Georgia went to pull over the driver, but as she drove up behind her, another car pulled up.

Kevin Williams stopped his car behind Candace and explained that his wife was about to give birth to their third baby. Luckily for the U-turn offender, Candace let her go with a warning and immediately went to help his wife, Letoya. At this point, the mom was in active labor in the backseat and Candace could already see the baby's head.

As 911 operators gave Candace directions over the phone, she delivered her first baby on the side of the road. "When I realized it was happening, I couldn't believe I was helping deliver a baby," Candace told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

ADVERTISEMENT

Letoya safely gave birth to baby Rylie just before emergency officials arrived thanks to Candace. "I thought she was a mom with how calm she was handling everything, considering my husband was freaking out and the other officers on scene seemed to be in shock," Letoya told WSBTV.

Candace's partner, Sgt. Stacy Gruber, assisted her with the delivery, and she shared on Facebook that she'll never forget this late-night shift. "Thank you officer Candace Tongate for delivering our princess," Letoya wrote on Facebook. "And thank you to all the other male officers that watched not knowing what to do... but checked on me to make sure I was OK LOL."

Join the conversation
Parenting NewsNewbornChildbirth
Join The Conversation
Parenting
19 Pumping Hacks For Busy Moms
by Lauren Levy
I Didn't Immediately Fall in Love With My Kids
Babies
I'm Not in Love With My Newborn – Stop Guilting Moms Into Thinking They Should Be
by Jessica Giuricich
Mom's Selfies With Ileostomy Bag
Pregnancy
Why This Mom's Pregnancy Selfies Will Shock You — and Not Even Because They're Sexy
by Lauren Levy
Differences Between First and Second Baby
Little Kids
The Hysterical Differences Between Your First and Second Child
by Lauren Levy
Photos of Water Births
Photography
This Is What a Water Birth Really Looks Like
by Lauren Levy
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds