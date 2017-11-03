Emotional Olympics Ad Will Make Your Mama Bear Instincts Flare Up Something Fierce

 Skip Nav
Procter & Gamble Winter Olympics 2018 Thank You, Mom Ad

Being a kid can be hard, and no one feels the pain of a child being picked on or struggling in the face of adversity more than that child's mom, who sees their child in the purest, most loving light. In an emotional ad for the Winter 2018 Olympics, Procter & Gamble highlights that unbiased, unconditional love — all while a heart-wrenching rendition of The Five Stairsteps's "Ooh Child (Things are Gonna Get Easier)" plays in the background, tugging at your heartstrings.

Part of the company's "Thank You, Mom" ad campaign, this latest installment, titled "#LoveOverBias," displays the types of biases kids and teens do face from others as they work toward, in this case, athletic greatness. However, as each and every child in the ad works to achieve their goal, overcoming some kind of obstacle along the way, their mom is there for them, encouraging them, approving their personal choices, helping them get ready, and of course, cheering them on.

"When the world sees differences, a mom sees boundless potential," the ad's caption reads. "For the Winter Olympics 2018, we're honoring a mom's role in helping her kids overcome the world's bias. Just imagine what the world could be if we all saw each other through a mom's loving eyes."
Winter Olympics 2018Touching StoriesParenting VideosMotherhoodViral VideosOlympics
