 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
These Are the Safest Cosmetic Products For Babies, According to the EWG

If, like us, you've had passing (or serious) worries about the truly not pronounceable ingredients on the labels of your children's shampoos, lotions, sunscreens, and other products, you're not alone. The Environmental Working Group (EWG) worries about these ingredients — such as parabens, phthalates, and triclosan — as well and is looking to help consumers make more informed shopping decisions with its "Skin Deep Cosmetics Database."

The database, which features EWG verified products — meaning that the products are free of concerning ingredients, fully disclose all ingredients, and follow good manufacturing practices — has special lists specifically for baby products to ensure you're purchasing safer products for your family.

Ahead, find most items from the EWG's list of healthy cosmetic products for babies* (see the full list of over 900 verified products here) and see its list of safest kid sunscreens here.

Related
The Most Dangerous Sunscreens For Kids (and They're Probably Hiding in Your Beach Bag)

*Or skip through to what you're looking for:

Attitude Natural Soothing Bath Soak Baby, Fragrance Free
$11
from jet.com
Buy Now
Baby Mantra Natural 3-in-1 Bubble Bath, Shampoo, and Body Wash with Lavender
$13
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Babytime! by Episencial Peaceful Bubbles — Organic Cleansing Bubble Bath and
$23
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Baja Baby Creamsicle Bubble Bath
$20
from bajababyshop.com
Buy Now
Dolphin Organics Norfolk Lavender Shampoo/Body Wash
$12
from dolphinorganics.com
Buy Now
Dolphin Organics Fragrance Free Bubble Bath
$14
from dolphinorganics.com
Buy Now
Attitude 2-in-1 Natural Hair and Body Foaming Wash Baby, Fragrance Free
$20
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Attitude 2-in-1 Natural Shampoo & Body Wash Baby, Fragrance Free
$10
from jet.com
Buy Now
Baby Mantra Newborn Shampoo and Body Wash
$12
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Babytime! by Episencial Playful Wash
$23
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Baja Baby Lavender Shampoo & Body Wash
$22
from bajababyshop.com
Buy Now
Baja Baby Citrus Shampoo & Body Wash
$22
from bajababyshop.com
Buy Now
Dolphin Organics Baby Shampoo & Body Wash
$14
from dolphinorganics.com
Buy Now
Paul Penders Natural Baby Shampoo
$17
from allnaturalcosmetics.com
Buy Now
Attitude Baby Sensitive Skin Care Natural Deep Repair Cream
$15
from jet.com
Buy Now
Attitude Baby Sensitive Skin Care Natural Protective Ointment
$13
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Baby Mantra Calming Lotion with Shea Butter & Lavender Oil
$10
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Baja Baby Lavender Nourishing Body Lotion
$22
from bajababyshop.com
Buy Now
Baja Baby Soft Citrus Conditioning Cream
$22
from bajababyshop.com
Buy Now
Jerry's Baby Hyalu Daily Lotion
$31
from thearomatica.com
Buy Now
Jerry's Baby Hyalu Ato Cream
$34
from thearomatica.com
Buy Now
Paul Penders Natural Baby Body Lotion
$22
from allnaturalcosmetics.com
Buy Now
Baby Mantra Calming Massage Oil with Apricot and Avocado Oil
$14
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Be Green Bath & Body Gentle Baby Oil
$15
from begreenbathandbody.com
Buy Now
Be Green Bath & Body Simply Baby Oil
$15
from begreenbathandbody.com
Buy Now
Qet Lite Garden Serum for Body
$32
from qetbotanicals.com
Buy Now
Attitude Natural Baby Wipes, Fragrance Free
$18
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Attitude Baby Diaper Cream, Fragrance Free
$16
from attitudeliving.com
Buy Now
Baby Mantra Natural Diaper Rash Ointment with Jojoba and Beeswax
$12
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Babytime! by Episencial Active Repair Cream
$6
from babytimeusa.com
Buy Now
Babytime! by Episencial Nurturing Balm
$11
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Be Green Baby & Sensitive Skin Balm
$12
from begreenbathandbody.com
Buy Now
Lowen's Balm Balm Blues
$22
from lowens.ca
Buy Now
Lowen's Butter Balm
$20
from lowens.ca
Buy Now
Dr. Brite for Kids Mineral Toothpaste, Strawberry
$9
from drbrite.com
Buy Now
Baby Bubble Baths:
Baby Mantra Natural 3-in-1 Bubble Bath, Shampoo, and Body Wash with Lavender Oil and Aloe Vera ($13)
Babytime! by Episencial Peaceful Bubbles — Organic Cleansing Bubble Bath and Shampoo ($23)
Baja Baby Creamsicle Bubble Bath ($20)
Dolphin Organics Norfolk Lavender Shampoo/Body Wash ($12)
Dolphin Organics Fragrance Free Bubble Bath ($14)
Baby Shampoos:
Attitude 2-in-1 Natural Shampoo & Body Wash Baby, Fragrance Free ($10)
Baby Mantra Newborn Shampoo and Body Wash ($12)
Babytime! by Episencial Playful Wash ($23)
Baja Baby Lavender Shampoo & Body Wash ($22)
Baja Baby Citrus Shampoo & Body Wash ($22)
Dolphin Organics Baby Shampoo & Body Wash ($14)
Paul Penders Natural Baby Shampoo ($17)
Baby Lotions:
Attitude Baby Sensitive Skin Care Natural Protective Ointment ($13)
Baby Mantra Calming Lotion with Shea Butter & Lavender Oil ($10)
Baja Baby Lavender Nourishing Body Lotion ($22)
Baja Baby Soft Citrus Conditioning Cream ($22)
Jerry's Baby Hyalu Daily Lotion ($31)
Jerry's Baby Hyalu Ato Cream ($34)
Paul Penders Natural Baby Body Lotion ($22)
Baby Oils:
Be Green Bath & Body Gentle Baby Oil ($15)
Be Green Bath & Body Simply Baby Oil ($15)
Qet Lite Garden Serum for Body ($32)
Baby Wipes:
Diaper Creams and Ointments:
Baby Mantra Natural Diaper Rash Ointment with Jojoba and Beeswax ($12)
Babytime! by Episencial Active Repair Cream ($6)
Babytime! by Episencial Nurturing Balm ($11)
4
more images
Start Slideshow
SkincareParenting NewsLittle KidsBabiesToddlersSkin HealthLotionSunscreenShampoo
Shop Story
Read Story
Attitude Natural Soothing Bath Soak Baby, Fragrance Free
from jet.com
$11
Baby Mantra Natural 3-in-1 Bubble Bath, Shampoo, and Body Wash with Lavender
from amazon.com
$13
Babytime! by Episencial Peaceful Bubbles — Organic Cleansing Bubble Bath and
from amazon.com
$23
Baja Baby Creamsicle Bubble Bath
from bajababyshop.com
$20
Dolphin Organics Norfolk Lavender Shampoo/Body Wash
from dolphinorganics.com
$12
Dolphin Organics Fragrance Free Bubble Bath
from dolphinorganics.com
$14
Attitude 2-in-1 Natural Hair and Body Foaming Wash Baby, Fragrance Free
from amazon.com
$20
Attitude 2-in-1 Natural Shampoo & Body Wash Baby, Fragrance Free
from jet.com
$10
Baby Mantra Newborn Shampoo and Body Wash
from amazon.com
$12
Babytime! by Episencial Playful Wash
from amazon.com
$23
Baja Baby Lavender Shampoo & Body Wash
from bajababyshop.com
$22
Baja Baby Citrus Shampoo & Body Wash
from bajababyshop.com
$22
Dolphin Organics Baby Shampoo & Body Wash
from dolphinorganics.com
$14
Paul Penders Natural Baby Shampoo
from allnaturalcosmetics.com
$17
Attitude Baby Sensitive Skin Care Natural Deep Repair Cream
from jet.com
$15
Attitude Baby Sensitive Skin Care Natural Protective Ointment
from walmart.com
$13
Baby Mantra Calming Lotion with Shea Butter & Lavender Oil
from walmart.com
$10
Baja Baby Lavender Nourishing Body Lotion
from bajababyshop.com
$22
Baja Baby Soft Citrus Conditioning Cream
from bajababyshop.com
$22
Jerry's Baby Hyalu Daily Lotion
from thearomatica.com
$31
Jerry's Baby Hyalu Ato Cream
from thearomatica.com
$34
Paul Penders Natural Baby Body Lotion
from allnaturalcosmetics.com
$22
Baby Mantra Calming Massage Oil with Apricot and Avocado Oil
from amazon.com
$14
Be Green Bath & Body Gentle Baby Oil
from begreenbathandbody.com
$15
Be Green Bath & Body Simply Baby Oil
from begreenbathandbody.com
$15
Qet Lite Garden Serum for Body
from qetbotanicals.com
$32
Attitude Natural Baby Wipes, Fragrance Free
from amazon.com
$18
Attitude Baby Diaper Cream, Fragrance Free
from attitudeliving.com
$16
Baby Mantra Natural Diaper Rash Ointment with Jojoba and Beeswax
from amazon.com
$12
Babytime! by Episencial Active Repair Cream
from babytimeusa.com
$6
Babytime! by Episencial Nurturing Balm
from walmart.com
$11
Be Green Baby & Sensitive Skin Balm
from begreenbathandbody.com
$12
Lowen's Balm Balm Blues
from lowens.ca
$22
Lowen's Butter Balm
from lowens.ca
$20
Dr. Brite for Kids Mineral Toothpaste, Strawberry
from drbrite.com
$9
Shop More
Disney Shoulder Bags SHOP MORE
Disney
Sketch Nylon Letter Carrier Bag by Dooney & Bourke
from Disney Store
$158
Disney
Flounder Crossbody Bag by Danielle Nicole
from Disney Store
$69.95
Disney
TAG Crossbody Bag
from Disney Store
$29.95
Disney
Cinderella Crossbody Bag by Danielle Nicole
from Disney Store
$69.95
Disney
Sketch Crossbody Satchel by Dooney & Bourke
from Disney Store
$198
Lego Models & Kits SHOP MORE
Lego
Creator Christmas Set 5004934
from Target
$6.99
Lego
Star Wars The Last Jedi BB-8 75187
from Target
$99.99
Lego
BOOST Creative Toolbox 17101
from Target
$159.99
Lego
Minecraft Creative Adventures Crafting Box 21116
from Target
$49.99
Lego
City T-junction & Curve 7281
from Target
$14.99
Disney Shoulder Bags AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
The Ultimate Gift Guide For Grown-Up Disney-Lovers
by Macy Cate Williams
Disney
Disney's Nightmare Before Christmas Merch Will Have You Losing Your Head
by Tara Block
Disney
The 25 Coolest (Grown-Up) Items You Can Get at the Disney Store
by Macy Cate Williams
Disney
Beauty and the Beast Fans Will Fall Hard For These 21 Magical Products
by Macy Cate Williams
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds