These Are the Safest Cosmetic Products For Babies, According to the EWG

If, like us, you've had passing (or serious) worries about the truly not pronounceable ingredients on the labels of your children's shampoos, lotions, sunscreens, and other products, you're not alone. The Environmental Working Group (EWG) worries about these ingredients — such as parabens, phthalates, and triclosan — as well and is looking to help consumers make more informed shopping decisions with its "Skin Deep Cosmetics Database."

The database, which features EWG verified products — meaning that the products are free of concerning ingredients, fully disclose all ingredients, and follow good manufacturing practices — has special lists specifically for baby products to ensure you're purchasing safer products for your family.

Ahead, find most items from the EWG's list of healthy cosmetic products for babies* (see the full list of over 900 verified products here) and see its list of safest kid sunscreens here.



*Or skip through to what you're looking for: