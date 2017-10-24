 Skip Nav
Tweens and Teens
What Happened When I Didn't Hold My Son to the Same Standards as My Daughters
16 Scary Movies to Get Your Kids Ready For Halloween!

Do your kids love a good fright? This season calls for a scary movie or two, and we've rounded up 16 kid-friendly options. From newer animated films like Frankenweenie and ParaNorman to old-school classics like Ghostbusters and The Goonies, these flicks are sure to get your little ones in the Halloween spirit. Keep clicking to find the spookiest movies for kids of all ages.

ParaNorman (PG)
The Neverending Story (PG)
The Spiderwick Chronicles (PG)
Gremlins (PG)
Monster House (PG)
Coraline (PG)
Scooby-Doo (PG)
The Corpse Bride (PG)
E.T. (PG)
The Goonies (PG)
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (PG)
Ghostbusters (PG)
Beetlejuice (PG)
The Nightmare Before Christmas (PG)
Monsters, Inc. (G)
Frankenweenie (PG)
