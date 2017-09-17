How to Tell If You Have an Aggressive Child on Your Hands and If It's Actually a Bad Thing

No matter how sweet and angelic your child is, there are times you have to do a double take when you catch a glimpse of toddler fury or a surprising amount of rage for an innocent preschooler. And while kicking, screaming, and biting occasionally come with the territory of raising a tiny human, luckily for most, kids typically outgrow these antisocial tendencies and replace aggressive actions with socially appropriate behavior before age 5.

So what if you notice that your child is still displaying confrontational behavior as he or she is getting older? The American Academy of Pediatrics says that learning to manage feelings of anger and coping with frustration are crucial tasks of early childhood. It's common for little ones to struggle when they feel overwhelmed as they start to learn key problem-solving skills, but if they continue to display negative actions, it can lead to serious problems as they grow up.

If your tot displays any of the following nine signs of aggression, it's important to remember that your kid isn't maliciously trying to upset you. It's equally important for parents to remember that their children's behavior is not a direct result of their actions. If you focus on what's frustrating with the situation, it becomes difficult to see when your child is improving — which makes positive progress even harder for your child.

While aggression can be caused by genetics, modeling, and behavioral disorders, it's oftentimes a sign of a physiological delay. Kids' developing nervous systems aren't able to control their impulses as much as other children their age. For other kids, their combative outbursts are just an indication that they need to learn and practice new social skills and coping mechanisms.

If you have a rowdy little one on your hands, check out these nine signs of an aggressive child and learn what you can do about it.