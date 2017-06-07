 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
33 S'mores Recipes That Will Make Your Kids Go (Graham) Crackers
Babies
The Most Common Car Seat Mishaps New Parents Make
Parenting
If Your Child Is Sitting Like This, Here's Why You Need to Stop Them Now
Tweens and Teens
Read the Note a Mom Wrote to a Group of Petty Teenagers She Overheard in Starbucks
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 34  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
33 S'mores Recipes That Will Make Your Kids Go (Graham) Crackers

Marshmallows, chocolate, graham crackers — three simple ingredients fuse together to become the most amazing dessert. That's right, we're talking s'mores — the ooey-gooey, melt-in-your-mouth (and all-over-your-hands) campfire treat that kids (and adults) go absolutely graham crackers for. We've rounded up 33 of the most delicious-looking s'mores recipes, from the classic and insanely easy to the completely mind-blowing, like s'mores pizza — no, we're not kidding. Scroll through, and try not to drool too much.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Food And ActivitiesKid-Friendly RecipesS'mores
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Food and Activities
Take the Heat Out of the Kitchen! 20 Summer Crockpot Recipes
by Lisa Horten
No-Bake Christmas Desserts
Holiday Food
15+ No-Bake Christmas Desserts That Practically Make Themselves
by Erin Cullum
Superhero Play in Kids
Little Kids
My Kid Is Superhero-Obsessed — Super or Not So Much?
by Katharine Stahl
Tinfoil Dinner Camping Recipes
Kid-Friendly Recipes
17 Exciting Tinfoil Dinner Recipes Perfect For Summer Campfires
by Lauren Levy
Nutella Cake Smash
Babies
by Alessia Santoro
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds