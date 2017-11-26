Every Caffeinated, Disney-Loving Soul Needs These Starbucks Minnie Ears

If staying well-caffeinated is your secret to a successful day at the Disney parks, you're going to appreciate this important piece of fan flair. These Starbucks-Inspired Minnie Mouse Ears ($27) are perfect for any park-goer who can navigate the fastest route to coffee at all times. The sequined bow and the logo-patterned ears will perk up your comfy t-shirt, jeans, and sneakers outfit so you can feel festive as you adult at Disney. If you're eyeing the ears for a Disney/Starbucks fan in your life, pair them with Disney's exclusive new Starbucks holiday mug ($22) for the ultimate gift set.