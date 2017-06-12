Struggles of Parenting a Large Family
15 Struggles Every Parent of a Large Brood Faces
Photo 1 of 16
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
15 Struggles Every Parent of a Large Brood Faces
Raising a family is never easy, but when you're the parent of a large brood, things get even more challenging. Parenting a large group means lots of noise, tons of hand-me-downs, and more mess than you ever thought imaginable. If you're a parent of more kiddos than you can keep track of, you can easily relate to these 15 very real struggles.