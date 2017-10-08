 Skip Nav
11 Struggles Every Stay-at-Home Mom Faces on the Daily

Being a stay-at-home mom is a true gift — you get to be there for your child basically all the time and do a job in which you are a completely irreplaceable "employee." But as with any job, there are struggles and challenges you face on the regular, and for SAHMs, those range from having your deepest conversations on the topic of Doc McStuffins or figuring out how to be in seven places at once because everyone assumes that staying at home means you have — laugh with us — free time.

If you're a SAHM, read through for 11 struggles that you probably know all too well.

You are constantly responding to people asking, "What do you DO all day?"
Most of the words you say out loud per day are either to yourself or a human under the age of 5.
There’s a moment in every day when everyone is napping and you think you can run out for an errand, then realize you're stuck.
You microwave your coffee multiple times a morning, though you only manage to take about three sips total.
The decision to get dressed is a daily internal struggle.
You are always the first to catch whatever illnesses your kids bring home from school.
The only days you plan on being productive during naptimes are the days naptime lasts about 3 minutes.
You’re constantly told you're "so lucky that you can afford to stay home with your kids."
You always have something unidentifiable on your shirt and never notice until it’s too late and you’re in public.
Because you don’t work in a conventional sense, it's assumed you have time to volunteer for fundraisers and bake sales.
Every time someone asks, "So, what do you do?" you have to figure out how to make them understand your badass "job."
