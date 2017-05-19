Teachers "Awarded" a Girl With ADHD as "Most Likely to Not Pay Attention"

When Nicole Edwards's 14-year-old daughter came home from school with an award, she would've never expected that it would cause her so much anger. Her daughter, who struggles with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), left a school assembly earlier this week with a horribly offensive trophy that read: "Most Likely to 'Not Pay Attention.'"

Although most superlatives are complimentary, like "best to bring home to mom and dad" or "best hair," this most definitely did not have the same uplifting effect.

"I feel like it was very derogatory, I feel like it was humiliating, and this was held as an assembly with the school," Edwards told Fox 5 Atlanta about her daughter's award.

The concerned mother explained that her daughter was initially voted "most likely to ask a question that has already been answered," but that it turned into "most likely to not pay attention," an even worse superlative.

"You guys are calling me when you're having problems with her in school, when you're having problems with her not paying attention or not getting it, and then you give her an award for it," Edwards said. "Why call me to discipline her, but yet you turn around and give her an award for it? It doesn't make sense."

This is not only insulting, but the school is essentially exploiting the student's disability for humor — and no one is laughing . . . especially not the teachers directly involved with the award. The two teachers "will not be returning" for the next school year.

While the young girl is doing OK since receiving the award, her mother is hurt and wants to make sure nothing like this ever happens again.