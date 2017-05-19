 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Teachers "Awarded" a Girl With ADHD as "Most Likely to Not Pay Attention"
Summer
These Moms Talking About Swimsuits Will Have You Nodding So Hard Your Head Will Fall Off
Father's Day
A Letter to My Husband on His First Father's Day
Parenting
If Your Child Is Sitting Like This, Here's Why You Need to Stop Them Now

Student With ADHD Received Attention Award

Teachers "Awarded" a Girl With ADHD as "Most Likely to Not Pay Attention"

When Nicole Edwards's 14-year-old daughter came home from school with an award, she would've never expected that it would cause her so much anger. Her daughter, who struggles with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), left a school assembly earlier this week with a horribly offensive trophy that read: "Most Likely to 'Not Pay Attention.'"

Although most superlatives are complimentary, like "best to bring home to mom and dad" or "best hair," this most definitely did not have the same uplifting effect.

"I feel like it was very derogatory, I feel like it was humiliating, and this was held as an assembly with the school," Edwards told Fox 5 Atlanta about her daughter's award.

ADVERTISEMENT

The concerned mother explained that her daughter was initially voted "most likely to ask a question that has already been answered," but that it turned into "most likely to not pay attention," an even worse superlative.

"You guys are calling me when you're having problems with her in school, when you're having problems with her not paying attention or not getting it, and then you give her an award for it," Edwards said. "Why call me to discipline her, but yet you turn around and give her an award for it? It doesn't make sense."

This is not only insulting, but the school is essentially exploiting the student's disability for humor — and no one is laughing . . . especially not the teachers directly involved with the award. The two teachers "will not be returning" for the next school year.

While the young girl is doing OK since receiving the award, her mother is hurt and wants to make sure nothing like this ever happens again.

Image Source: Flickr user Historic Bremen
Join the conversation
Tweens And TeensADD/ADHDParenting NewsTeachersADHDEducationMiddle School
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Little Kids
3 Common Signs of ADD/ADHD
by Rebecca Gruber
High School Journalists Investigate Principal
Education
Badass Teen Journalists Write Exposé That Forces Their Principal to Resign
by Perri Konecky
Tennessee Wants to Remove Islam From Social Studies Classes
Parenting News
This Board of Education Thinks Teaching Islam Isn't "Age-Appropriate" For Middle School Students
by Kelsey Garcia
Tweens and Teens
7 Things to Know Before Your Teen Watches Riverdale
by Brinton Parker
13 Reasons Why Not Oxford High School Project
Tweens and Teens
High School's Spin on 13 Reasons Why Should Be Implemented Nationally
by Alessia Santoro
Scientists Say Taking Adderall to Get Through Day May Be OK
Prescription Drugs
Scientists Say Taking Adderall to Get Through Day May Be OK
by CitizenSugar
Importance of Unplugging for Kids and Adults
Tweens and Teens
Teaching Your Kids to Unplug Doesn’t Stop Once They’ve Grown Up
by Arianna Huffington
Toothpaste Bullying Lesson
Little Kids
This Mom Taught Her Daughter the Ultimate Lesson About Bullying — With a Tube of Toothpaste
by Lauren Levy
Muslim Woman Founded World's Oldest University
Women
Don't Get It Twisted: The Oldest University Was Founded by a Muslim Woman
by Eleanor Sheehan
Middle School Teacher Adds Cycling Machines to Desks
Teachers
This Teacher Put Cycling Machines Under Her Students' Desks to Help Them Concentrate
by Perri Konecky
Percentage of Kids Diagnosed With ADHD
Family Life
Doctors Dispute "Astronomical" Number of ADHD Diagnoses
by Circle-of-Moms-Editors
Little Girl Sends Postcard to Betsy DeVos
Little Kids
8-Year-Old Sends Betsy DeVos Earnest Plea About Her School: "Don't Tear It Down Ever"
by Victoria Messina
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds