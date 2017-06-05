17 Exciting Tinfoil Dinner Recipes Perfect For Summer Campfires

Whether or not your little one is a fan of the outdoors, kiddos love the excitement of cooking under the stars. From backyard bonfires to family camping trips, the Summer is filled with opportunities to change up your dinner routine and try something different. Tinfoil dinners not only are the perfect option for your outdoor adventures because of their easy prep and cleanup, but there's also a surprising range of meals you can make using these kid-friendly foil packets. Check out these creative foil dinner ideas and get inspired for your next outdoor meal!