 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
17 Exciting Tinfoil Dinner Recipes Perfect For Summer Campfires
Family Travel
25 Shockingly Easy Ways For Families to Save Money on Disney Trips
Photography
This Rainbow Baby's Birth Is Nothing Short of Beautiful
Parenting Videos
You're Going to Weep at This Dad's Reaction to Seeing His Son For the First Time
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 18  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
17 Exciting Tinfoil Dinner Recipes Perfect For Summer Campfires

Whether or not your little one is a fan of the outdoors, kiddos love the excitement of cooking under the stars. From backyard bonfires to family camping trips, the Summer is filled with opportunities to change up your dinner routine and try something different. Tinfoil dinners not only are the perfect option for your outdoor adventures because of their easy prep and cleanup, but there's also a surprising range of meals you can make using these kid-friendly foil packets. Check out these creative foil dinner ideas and get inspired for your next outdoor meal!

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Kid-Friendly RecipesKid FoodSummerCamping
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Food and Activities
11 Slow-Cooker Pork Recipes Your Kids Will Love
by Erin Cullum
Oreo Unicorn Cookie Pops
Get the Dish
Lisa Frank-ophiles Need to Make These Unicorn Oreo Pops ASAP
by Brandi Milloy
Easy Cookies to Bake With Kids
Food and Activities
7 Easy Cookies to Make With Your Little Baker
by Shari Wargo Stamps
Best Camping Locations in the US
Father's Day
The 6 Best Camping Destinations in the US
by Macy Cate Williams
Camila Alves Talks Family Chaos
Camila Alves
The 1 Thing Camila Alves Does to Keep Her Family's Hectic Mornings Under Control
by Rebecca Gruber
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds