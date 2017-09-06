 Skip Nav
How Having a (Much) Younger Sibling Changed My Life
The 1 Thing You Need to Know About Flying With a Small Child

By the time my son celebrated his first birthday, he had been on half a dozen cross-country trips. This wasn't because we live a life of travel and leisure or because we're masochists (although I understand how you would think that), but because my husband and I live in San Francisco and our families (as well as many of our close friends) live on the East Coast, primarily in Boston. A fun flying fact that I always trot out when sharing our well-worn itinerary: the nearly-six-hour flight from Boston's Logan Airport to San Francisco International is a mere 20 miles shy of being the longest domestic flight you can take. In fact, you can get to some places in Europe from Boston in less time.

Despite the perils of air travel with a little one, we want our son to know our loved ones, so we travel back east a lot. While I wouldn't call the overall experience of traveling with a baby relaxing, I can honestly say that most trips have been good. Some have even been surprisingly pleasant, but at least one has been downright nightmarish.

Now, after more than two years of frequent flying with a kiddo in tow, I've come to realize one big thing: every age we've flown with him has been a different experience than the time before, even if he was only a few months older. How do we navigate constantly changing waters? From infant through toddler, I'm laying out my tips for surviving an airborne adventure ahead.

Tiny Baby
Curious Crawler
Mobile Toddler
Tantrum Thrower
