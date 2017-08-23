 Skip Nav
8 Tips For Combatting Lice

Got an itch? With camp in full swing and tots sharing everything from pillows to brushes and hats, lice outbreaks are as common as scraped knees at the playground. While a lice diagnosis used to mean automatic sidelining until a little one was bug (and larva) free, the American Academy of Pediatrics' updated position now advises kids to attend school and camp, even if they are infested. We've rounded up eight ways to keep the annoying little bugs at bay throughout the year.

Know the Facts
Isolate Children's Belongings
Take Preventative Measures
Which Products Are Best?
Try the Robi Comb
Consider a Prescription
Try a Natural Remedy
