7 Tips That Make Going Back to Work After Maternity Leave Easier
How to Tame Your Kid’s Sweet Tooth in Time For Halloween
What Every Parent Needs to Know About Those Teal Pumpkins
2-Year-Old's Rant Complaining About Going to Preschool Will Crack You Up

Two-year-old Mila Stauffer has a lot to say (read: rant) about a surprising number of things. Whether she's complaining about her twin sister, Emma, the lines at Disneyland, or the "Chatty Cathy" who sat next to her on a flight, this little lady could go on and on all day. Luckily for us, her mom captures these little rants and posts them to Instagram for all the world to enjoy and relate to.

Check out some of our favorite videos ahead and stay tuned for more — we can't imagine that Mila's going to be done ranting any time soon.

Mila on Disneyland
Mila on Back-to-School
Mila on Sisters
Mila on Handling Stress
Mila on Vinyl Records
Mila on Arizona Weather
Mila on the Importance of Skin Care
Mila on Traveling Disasters
Mila on Motherhood
Mila on Airport Security
Mila on Slow Walkers
Mila on Boyfriends
Mila on Going to Preschool
Mila on Going to the Gym
Mila on Football Season
