This Toddler Re-Creates His Uncle's Model Photos, and OMG, We Can't Decide Who's Cuter

There are few things in life that are more ideal than the combination of hot, chiseled-ab models and adorable babies (separately, of course), so when we came across the Instagram account babyandthebody, we knew we'd hit the jackpot. Katina Behm is the brains behind the operation, and it all began a few months ago when her son refused to put on his cute, seasonal plaid sweater, a struggle many parents are way too familiar with — "No, you can't wear your Batman cape to Mommy and Me class."

"The image of him with the shirt undone and his bare chest exposed made me laugh because he looked like he belonged on the cover of a romance novel," Katina told HuffPost. "I took a picture and then realized I bet my brother Aris has a picture just like this on his Instagram page which is filled with modeling photos."

And boy, was she right. Katina's brother, Aristotle, is a New York-based model with an Instagram feed loaded with photos of his muscular body and his inspiring workouts. Pretty dreamy. But for Katina, she finds her brother's modeling career hilarious, which is why she let this plaid sweater fail spiral into a new activity.

Every Monday, she posts a side-by-side comparison of her son Augie re-creating Aris's look, and we can't get enough of them. Read on to see the adorable juxtaposed images, and prepare to obsess over Aristotle's abs and Augie's poses with our guess of what's really going through the toddler's mind during these photos.

