Life With Kids as a 2-Mom Family

Ebony and Denise were just like any other couple until the arrival of their daughter, Olivia, completely transformed their world. The duo behind Team2Moms was shocked at the many ways their newest addition changed and enhanced their already-full lives, from the endless stamina required to keep up with her exuberance to the way their lives revolve around her accomplishments. Take a sneak peek into the life of this beautiful family to discover how two moms handle it all with the help of flavorful, fun-fueling V8 +Energy.



We've partnered with V8 +Energy to share how two empowered matriarchs energize for each incredible day with their family.