 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Why Every Woman Needs to See These Unretouched Photos of Postpartum Bodies
Unusual Baby Names
These Are the "Quirkiest" Baby Names in Each State
Pregnancy
Unlike Vaccines, This Is What Actually Might Cause Autism
Staying Sane
These Brutally Honest Parenting Comics Will Crack You Up
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 16  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Why Every Woman Needs to See These Unretouched Photos of Postpartum Bodies

Once a woman has a baby, she's not just a mother — she's also been inducted into a new club, a secret society of sorts, of fellow women whose bodies have been forever changed by the birth of their child. For some, they develop a newfound appreciation: they can finally look past the stretch marks, flabby skin, and sagging breasts to realize they don't need flat abs to feel beautiful. They certainly have their off moments, but they finally stop idolizing the body types that they so often compared themselves to in their younger days.

That new club — and all its members, in their many shapes and sizes — is what photographer Liliana Taboas has been documenting for her "Divine Mothering" project. Aimed at showing the beauty in the unretouched postpartum body, Taboas has made it her mission to help those struggling with body image issues, "humanize women's bodies . . . and celebrate the changes women's bodies go through over time, through pregnancy and breastfeeding," she said on her blog.

But Taboas doesn't want to only reach this exclusive club of moms with her empowering photography. She knows "not all women are mothers" and hopes to "serve all women" with her work. To that end, any woman who wants to love her own body should keep reading and find inspiration in this curation of "Divine Mothering" shots, hand-picked by Taboas herself.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
BreastfeedingPhotographyParenting
Join The Conversation
Kid Shopping
Things Moms Should Never Do When Accepting Hand-Me-Downs
by Katharine Stahl
Milksicle Breast Milk Teething Popsicles
Babies
Why Parents Are Obsessed With This "Milksicle" Teething Hack
by Lauren Levy
Advanced Grammar Quiz
Humor
This Grammar Quiz Will Make You Feel Like a Genius — Until You Realize It's So Wrong
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Things People Say to Young Moms
Parenting
13 Things Young Moms Are Tired of Hearing
by Alessia Santoro
Breastfeeding Tattoos
Tattoos
22 Badass Breastfeeding Tattoos That Might Tempt You to Get Ink
by Alessia Santoro
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds