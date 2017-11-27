 Skip Nav
The Upside-Down Christmas Tree Trend Is Totally Bizarre, but We Don't Hate It
The Upside-Down Christmas Tree Trend Is Totally Bizarre, but We Don't Hate It

There's a new trend sweeping Christmas trees off their stumps and flipping them onto their heads. That's right: upside-down Christmas trees are now a trend, and a growing one at that! From swanky lobbies stringing up enormous inverted pines to homeowners rigging up their own living room-sized versions to retailers peddling artificial trees mounted upside down on stands, there's a version of the trend to suit every space.

20 Stunning Christmas Trees You'll Want to Copy

And as bizarre as the trend is, we don't hate it. Not only is an upside-down Christmas tree a creative change from the norm, but it leaves more room for presents by putting the narrowest part of the tree nearest to the ground. Check out some stunning real-life examples in the slideshow ahead, followed by a few shoppable options perfect for your home.

Knocked Upside Down Christmas Tree
White Upside-Down Spruce
Prelit Upside-Down Christmas Tree
Teardrop Tree With White LED Lights
Holiday DecorChristmas TreesHoliday
