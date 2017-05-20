This Mesmerizing Video of a Newborn Being "Unwrapped" Is a Must See

This unique clip showing what happens after a baby is born en caul is another reminder of how truly miraculous childbirth is. An en-caul birth is an incredible phenomenon that occurs when a baby's amniotic sac doesn't rupture and they are born in their protective bubble of fluid. These mesmerizing deliveries occur in only one in every 80,000 births and it's even possible (but not likely!) to also happen during a C-section. When these remarkable infants are welcomed into the world — with their sac still intact — doctors will "unwrap" the newborn and this process is one of the coolest things you'll ever see!

A post shared by Mona V. Elsness (@femalewellness) on May 18, 2017 at 6:53am PDT