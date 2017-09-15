14 Terrifying Things About Your Baby That Are Totally Normal

If you were to ask my husband on the day my daughter was born, he would have told you that she wasn't the adorable baby I saw. To him, she was an eight-pound bundle of medical emergencies. From the look of her, he swore she had two different forms of skin cancer, and if we ever gazed at her for too long, he'd find something devastating to point out: "Why are her legs curved like that?" "Her eyes — they're crossed again!"

Thankfully, all of those horrific things he discovered about our baby turned out to be, well, normal baby stuff . . . as weird as some of it is.

To calm your nerves, here are most of the strange but perfectly safe physical attributes of your newborn baby.