16 Reasons Being Pregnant Now Is So Much Better Than in the 1980s

Try to imagine the days before the Internet, affordable (and stylish!) clothing options from Target, and your beloved iPhone — and now imagine being pregnant too. Aside from the added perks of Seamless for a fast pregnancy craving fix and Facebook to announce the exciting news, many parents in the '80s didn't even have spouses in the delivery room – and they certainly didn't know their baby's gender until the big day. While giving birth definitely hurts no matter what decade you experience it, here are 16 reasons you'll appreciate your pregnancy timing just a bit more.